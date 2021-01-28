Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Shymkent to host international tennis tournament

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 January 2021, 19:44
Shymkent to host international tennis tournament

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city is set to host the W15 Shymkent International Tournament from 1 till 7 February, 2021, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts. The prize fund of the tournament totals $15,000.

The tournament will bring together tennis players from Uzbekistan, Belarus, Russia, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Gozal Ainitdinova (458 WTA), Zhibek Kulambayeva (625 WTA), Yeraterina Dmitrichenko (889 WTA), and other players.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events