Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Shymkent to host 2020 Unified Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

    23 October 2020, 10:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent is set to host the 2020 Kazakhstan Boxing Championships next month, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    «Shymkent was chosen as a hosting city as it boasts big experience in hosting republican sports events. We are quite confident it will be a huge success,» President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation said in the statement released ahead of this year’s championships.

    The city already hosted the 2017 Men’s Boxing Championships, the 2019 Summer Women’s Boxing Spartakiade and the 2019 Junior Kazakhstan Boxing Championship. Plus, the epidemiological situation in the city of Shymkent and Turkestan region is quite stable.

    PCR tests for the COVID-19 will be mandatory for all participants and coaches.

    Both male and female boxers will gather in Shymkent for the first-ever unified championships which, unfortunately for spectators, will be held behind closed doors. Organizers promise to go out of their way to provide the boxing fans with the opportunity to watch the bouts.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events