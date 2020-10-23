Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Shymkent to host 2020 Unified Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 October 2020, 10:41
Shymkent to host 2020 Unified Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent is set to host the 2020 Kazakhstan Boxing Championships next month, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

«Shymkent was chosen as a hosting city as it boasts big experience in hosting republican sports events. We are quite confident it will be a huge success,» President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation said in the statement released ahead of this year’s championships.

The city already hosted the 2017 Men’s Boxing Championships, the 2019 Summer Women’s Boxing Spartakiade and the 2019 Junior Kazakhstan Boxing Championship. Plus, the epidemiological situation in the city of Shymkent and Turkestan region is quite stable.

PCR tests for the COVID-19 will be mandatory for all participants and coaches.

Both male and female boxers will gather in Shymkent for the first-ever unified championships which, unfortunately for spectators, will be held behind closed doors. Organizers promise to go out of their way to provide the boxing fans with the opportunity to watch the bouts.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy