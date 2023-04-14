Shymkent to build maternity home and 6 outpatients clinics

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent city will build a 200-bed maternity home and 6 outpatients clinics by 2025, Kazinform refers to the city administration’s press service.

As of today each of the 45 clinics in the city provides health services to 26,000 locals on average. The construction of new clinics will help reduce the number of daily appointments. The city authorities are looking for investments in their construction.

Construction of the maternity home has already kicked off in the Akzhaiyk district.



