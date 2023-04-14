Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Shymkent to build maternity home and 6 outpatients clinics

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 April 2023, 11:45
Shymkent to build maternity home and 6 outpatients clinics

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent city will build a 200-bed maternity home and 6 outpatients clinics by 2025, Kazinform refers to the city administration’s press service.

As of today each of the 45 clinics in the city provides health services to 26,000 locals on average. The construction of new clinics will help reduce the number of daily appointments. The city authorities are looking for investments in their construction.

Construction of the maternity home has already kicked off in the Akzhaiyk district.


Construction    Healthcare   Shymkent  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code