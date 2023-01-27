Shymkent should become transport and logistics hub of Central Asia – Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Shymkent, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov got familiarized with the regional trade and logistics hub development project as well as the work of major production facilities, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh government.

Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Kazakh Government, visited the modern multipurpose trade and logistics center providing services of storage facilities of all class according to the world standards.

The Kazakh Prime minister pointed out that the decision was made to increase the center’s area by 136ha for its further development, particularly contributing to the stabilization of prices for socially important foods.

«The center’s expansion will enable Shymkent to become a transport and logistics hub in Central Asia, positively impacting the economic development,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime minister’s next stop was the plant for processing lead waste for non-ferrous metal concentrate production Standard Steel KZ. The plant produces over 4,600 tons of copper silver concentrate per year. Up to 20,900 tons of zinc oxide is to be produced at the plant per year following the completion of the second stage of the construction works.

According to Smailov, the project vital for the region and the country aims at reducing environmental effects of industrial enterprises.

The Kazakh government head also familiarized with the major pharmaceutical enterprise Chimpharm producing over 130 pharmaceuticals. By 2030 the plant is to receive around $8.4 million of investments to develop and modernize its research center.

The Premier stressed that the Head of State gave an instruction to increase the share of domestic pharmaceutical output to up to 50% by 2025. In this regard, the Kazakh government is to review certain support mechanisms to stimulate the republican pharmaceutical cluster development.

Alikhan Smailov also visited the PetroKazakhstan Oil Products, which underwent the major modernization and reconstruction in 2018 and produces gasolines, diesel, jet fuel, liquified gas, mazut, as well as other petroleum products for domestic use.

«As of today, taking into account the growing consumption Shymkent oil refinery’s expansion from six to nine million tons is considered, which will contribute to the domestic market’s saturation as well as additional employment,» he said.

The Kazakh Prime minister added that the Government is working on reforming the fuel and lubricants market, including transition of all oil refineries from the processing operation principle to the marketing one.

«This will give the plants an opportunity to be part of a single process of production and distribution of petroleum products, excluding resellers,» said Smailov.





Photo: primeminister.kz