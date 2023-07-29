Go to the main site
    Shymkent's Ordabasy may be fined by UEFA for fans' behaviour

    29 July 2023, 12:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Shymkent’s Ordabasy football club may be imposed fines by the UEFA for the behavior of fans in home match vs. Poland’s Legia (2:2) in the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the second half of the game, the referee did not award a penalty to Legia’s gates, after which fans of Ordabasy began to throw bottles and other things to the field. The referee even had to stop the game for a while.

    For such behavior of the fans, UEFA can punish the club with a fine and require complete or partial closure of the stands.

    The match between Ordabasy and Legia turned into a comeback with a scandal.

    Last year, Turkish Fenerbahçe were fined at €50,000 for similar behaviour of their fans. The stadium was partially closed for one match held under the auspices of UEFA.

    The French Nantes suffered a similar punishment last season for the behavior of the fans in the match vs Azerbaijani Qarabag.

    Last year, UEFA imposed more than €19,000 fine on the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) for the behavior of fans during the UEFA Nations League home match vs. Moldova.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

