Shymkent's Ordabasy may be fined by UEFA for fans' behaviour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Shymkent’s Ordabasy football club may be imposed fines by the UEFA for the behavior of fans in home match vs. Poland’s Legia (2:2) in the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.



In the second half of the game, the referee did not award a penalty to Legia’s gates, after which fans of Ordabasy began to throw bottles and other things to the field. The referee even had to stop the game for a while.

For such behavior of the fans, UEFA can punish the club with a fine and require complete or partial closure of the stands.

The match between Ordabasy and Legia turned into a comeback with a scandal.

Last year, Turkish Fenerbahçe were fined at €50,000 for similar behaviour of their fans. The stadium was partially closed for one match held under the auspices of UEFA.

The French Nantes suffered a similar punishment last season for the behavior of the fans in the match vs Azerbaijani Qarabag.

Last year, UEFA imposed more than €19,000 fine on the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) for the behavior of fans during the UEFA Nations League home match vs. Moldova.