    Shymkent Oil Refinery to increase its annual capacity to 12mln tons - President

    19 May 2023, 13:05

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity will be increased from 6 million to 12 million tons per annum. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    «We plan to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline. Besides, we plan to increase the capacity of Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines,» said the President.

    As the President said, the potential of the Shymkent Oil Refinery will be increased from 6 million to 12 million tons per annum. Development of gas processing capacities and gas transport system is a priority area, he said.

    «For this reason, we attach great importance to the construction of the second line of Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline and to the construction of Kashagan gas processing plant with the annual capacity of 4 billion cubic meters. We hope for further support of Chinese friends in promotion of these important regional projects,» Tokayev said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

