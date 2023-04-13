Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the development of Shymkent city and implementation of the tasks set by him during his working visit to the city earlier this year, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting joined by the heads of the central government bodies and the city’s administration head, measures on construction of housing, roads, engineering infrastructure of Zhuldyz, Bozaryk, and Tassai industrial zones, reconstruction of heating systems and pumping stations, modernization of boiler houses, and construction of water supply facilities in Sairam settlement and truck sewer line Turan along the Almaty road were discussed.

The participants of the meeting also focused on expansion of the trade and logistics center as part of the creation of a southern regional hub as well as launching new industrial enterprises for deep oil raw material processing nearby the oil refinery.

The Kazakh Prime Minister noted that the Energy Ministry should revise the approaches toward the expansion of the Shymkent Oil Refinery with an increase in its capacity from six million tons to 12 million tons per year rather than nine million tons as was originally envisaged. The Premier stressed that it is necessary that the work is coordinated with the construction of new processing infrastructure.

The meeting also discussed the measures for opening new culture and education facilities, sale of credit housing, increasing the local share in procurements, and so on.

Notably, the preventive maintenance works were completed ahead of schedule on April 7 at the Shymkent Oil Refinery.