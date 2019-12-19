Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shymkent Mayor, China’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 December 2019, 20:04
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Mayor of Shymkent city Yerlan Aitkhanov met with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao to discuss the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the nations.

The mayor told the Ambassador about the city economic development and investment environment.

«As you know, opening the 6th sitting of Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that China is the biggest foreign trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan,» he added. He also invited Chinese companies to invest in Kazakhstan’s economy.

In his turn, the Ambassador highlighted the great contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev into fruitful cooperation between the two states that should be strengthened further. He agreed with the Mayor and assured that the work in this direction would continue.

Economy   Kazakhstan   China  
