Shymkent maslikhat elects Chairman

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Bakhdyr Narymbetov has been named the Chairman of the maslikhat of Shymkent city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The candidature of Bakhdyr Narymbetov for the Chairman of the maslikhat of Shymkent was unanimously supported by deputies at the first session of the maslikhat of the eighth convocation.