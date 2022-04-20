Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shymkent leads nation in attracting investment in fixed capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 April 2022, 20:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions are among outsiders for investment attracted in fixed capital, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting of the Investment Staff focusing on the results of the implementation of the target indicators for 2021 and the 1st quarter of 2022 as well as the implementation of the project by Valmont Industries for the construction of a mechanized irrigation systems plant.

Delivering a report, Vice Minister of National Economy Ilyas Ysserov said that last year the leaders in implementing the plans for attracting fixed capital investment were Shymkent city (115% of the plan – KZT462.1bn), Aktobe region (101.8% or KZT815.6bn) and Kostanay region (101.3% or KZT416.2bn).

The outsiders included North Kazakhstan region (80.4% of the plan or KZT331.9bn), West Kazakhstan (69.6% or KZT423.7bn), and Kyzylorda region (66.4% or KZT302.8bn).

During the meeting, Smailov noted that new economic challenges carry not only risks but also opportunities for growth, therefore instructed all the regions and government bodies to step up in this area.


