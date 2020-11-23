Go to the main site
    Shymkent hands over baton of CIS Capital of Culture to Dushanbe

    23 November 2020, 12:45

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The solemn closing ceremony of the Year of Shymkent –CIS Capital of Culture 2020 took place online at the Citadel historical and cultural complex, the city Mayor’s press service reports.

    Mayor Murat Aitenov summed the Year and passed the baton of CIS Capital of Culture to Dushanbe chairman Rustam Emomali. The friendship baton was handed to General Consul of Tajikistan in Almaty Bakhodur Nazir. The symbolic caravan, loaded with 2,200 books, 2,200 tulip bulbs will travel along the Silk Road to Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

    Numerous theater performances, music performances, online events, exhibitions, presentations, book exhibition were held.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture CIS
