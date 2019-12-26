Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Shymkent greeneries stretch over 183.5 ha

    26 December 2019, 07:51

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM «This year Shymkent put into operation greeneries covering 14 ha,» Mayor Yerlan Aitakhanov told a briefing in Nur-Sultan.

    The planted area of horticultural trees and berries reached 708 ha.

    It was invested KZT 2.9 bln of subsidies to support rural entrepreneurs. Construction of the agro-industrial zone for the production of value-added and deeper conversion products has started. It is expected to cover 136 ha. 20 projects worth KZT 109 bln will be realized there. Above 1,000 new workplaces will be created there.

    Besides, it is expected to grow an apple orchard up to 152 ha. The project cost is KZT 1.5 bln. Greenhouses worth KZT 7 bln with a total area of 30 ha will also be built there.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev