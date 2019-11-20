Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shymkent doctor detained in illegal organ harvesting

Alzhanova Raushan
20 November 2019, 08:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry detained Abylay Donbay, a chief physician of the Shymkent city clinical hospital #1, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of IAM.

The doctor is charged with participation in a transnational criminal group for the illegal removal and sale of human organs.

The criminal group was harvesting and trafficking human organs within 2017-2018 in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It was found out that the criminal group was organized by citizens of foreign countries.

Citizens of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine were involved as donors. They usually made it on a voluntary basis due to difficult financial situation. Members of the criminal group illegally harvested and sold kidneys to wealthy citizens of foreign countries, mainly Israel.

Incidents    Ministry of Internal Affairs  
