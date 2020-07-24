Go to the main site
    Shymkent city's pneumonia recovery rate improves dramatically

    24 July 2020, 10:35

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - As of today, 10,263 out of total 12,595 pneumonia patients registered in Shymkent since the year's beginning have recovered. Thus, the city's pneumonia recovery rate now stands at 80%, Kazinform cites the city administration's press service.

    According to Varzilov Timirkhan, acting head of the health office of Shymkent city, the medical organizations have sufficient pharmaceuticals to treat pneumonia patients for two months. They include 328,027 packs of anti-fever pharmaceuticals, 70,570 packs of antiviral pharmaceuticals, over 135 thousand packs of antibiotic pharmaceuticals, 79,800 anticoagulants, and 110,532 necessary vitamins.


    Ambulance calls have dropped by 65% in the city since July 1 to this day, which are handled by 100 ambulance crews, the acting head of the health office of Shymkent city told a briefing at the information and communications center on Friday.

    The city has also launched the website where the citizens can get medical consultations from over 480 doctors.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

