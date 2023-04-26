Shymkent city and 10 regions put on storm alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put the city of Shymkent and 10 regions on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

The city of Shymkent is to brace for easterly wind at 15-20mps, reaching up to 23mps in the daytime, on April 27.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is to batter the north and west of Akmola region in the morning and afternoon.

Aktobe region is to expect 17mps southeasterly, southerly wind in the south and east in the daytime.

An avalanche warning is in place for Almaty region for April 27-May 1 due to precipitation upon thawing and unstable snowpack in the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Almaty Rivers.

Zhambyl region is to expect dust tides in the north on April 27-28, as well as thunderstorm in the south and mountainous areas in the daytime on April 28. The region’s southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas are to brace for 15-20mps northeasterly wind April 27, as well as 23-28mps gusts in the nighttime on April 28.

Zhetysu region is to expect northeasterly wind at 17-22mps in the north and east.

The greater part of Kostanay region is to see 15-20mps southerly wind.

Dust tides are to batter the center and east of Kyzylorda region in the daytime. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted to gust up to 25mps in the daytime in the region’s east and center.

The north of Pavlodar region is to brace for 15-20mps southwesterly wind.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind in the north, west, and south in the nighttime, and in most parts in the daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps is predicted in the greater part of the region in the daytime.

The north of Turkestan region is to see dust tides. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted to gust up to 23-28mps in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region.