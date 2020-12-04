Shymkent attracts 1 trillion worth of investment in 2 years – mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent has attracted 1 trillion worth of investment since gaining the status of the city of republican subordination, its akim (mayor) Murat Aitenov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

«It’s been just over two years ago since First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to transform Shymkent into the city of republican subordination. Before signing the decree, Elbasy noted that Shykment will become the center promoting the development of not only Kazakhstan, but the whole Central Asian region. At present that historical decision opens new opportunities for the future of our nation,» mayor Aitenov said at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

In his words, two years ago the volume of industrial output of the city totaled 319 billion tenge. Today it exceeds 523 billion tenge. Aitenov also revealed that the new status helped the city attract 1 billion tenge worth of investment.

Over 1.3 million square meters of housing has been commissioned in the city over the said period. More importantly, the city’s budget has grown from 131.2 billion tenge to 455.4 billion tenge.



