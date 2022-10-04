Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Shymkent accounts for most pedestrian accidents

    4 October 2022, 17:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lack of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and lightning is the main reason for accidents involving pedestrians in Kazakhstan, interior minister Marat Akhmetzhanov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ministry’s data indicate settlements responsible for 75% of all the road accidents and 28% of all pedestrian deaths occurring in the country.

    According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, most accidents involving pedestrians occur in Shymkent (47%), Almaty (30%), Zhambyl region (9%), Astana (6%), Turkestan region (5%), and Mangistau region (4%).

    According to the minister, such accidents mostly happen due to the lack of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and lightning.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang in S. Korea
    Kazakhstani tourist dies after drowning incident in Thailand
    19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future