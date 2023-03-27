Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing

27 March 2023, 10:44
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Shymbulak ski resort has officially set a Guinness World record in the nomination «The world’s highest slope for night skiing», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony of awarding the certificate and the official scoring of the record was held at the Talgar Passage, at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level.

Representative of Guinness World Records, Mrs. Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji in her speech stated that she was happy to be in Shymbulak together with the guests of the resort. She presented the Guinness Record Certificate to Director General of the resort Rinat Abdrakhmanov.

