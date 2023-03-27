Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Shymbulak ski resort has officially set a Guinness World record in the nomination «The world’s highest slope for night skiing», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony of awarding the certificate and the official scoring of the record was held at the Talgar Passage, at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level.

Representative of Guinness World Records, Mrs. Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji in her speech stated that she was happy to be in Shymbulak together with the guests of the resort. She presented the Guinness Record Certificate to Director General of the resort Rinat Abdrakhmanov.

«I am pleased to announce that Shymbulak mountain resort officially sets a Guinness record as the world’s highest slope for night skiing. This is a new record in the world,» Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji voiced.

Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov and Deputy Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbaev attended the ceremony.

Night skiing in Shymbulak was launched in November 2021. Hundreds of thousands of lovers of an active lifestyle have already visited the resort.

50,346 tourists were recorded in 2021-2022 season. This season their number rose by 10% and reached 55,486.