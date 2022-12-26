Go to the main site
    Shymbulak named most popular CIS ski resort for winter holidays

    26 December 2022, 13:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Shymbulak ski resort has topped the rankings of the most popular CIS ski resorts for winter holidays released by TurStat, Kazinform reports.

    Ski resorts located in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan rounded out the top 5 most popular CIS ski resorts for winter holidays. They are Shymbulak, Karakol, Chimgan, Tsaghkadzor, and Shahdag.

    The Shymbulak ski resort is located 15 kilometers from the center of Almaty city in the Zailiisky Alatau mountain range at the elevations between 2,260 and 3,200 meters above sea level. The slopes of the Shymbulak ski resorts are ready to welcome millions of fans of skiing and snowboarding from November 18 and until May.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty CIS Tourism Kazakhstan Travel
