Shymbulak, Altai Alps and Nurtau ranks among Top 10 CIS Ski Resorts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM TurStat agency released its top-rated ski resorts in CIS among Russian tourists this winter.

The best CIS ski resorts are situated in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Shymbulak, Altai Alps and Nurtau located in Kazakhstan, Logoisk and Silichi in Belarus, Shahdag and Tufandag in Azerbaijan, Tsaghkadzor in Armenia, Karakol in Kyrgyzstan and Chimgan in Uzbekistan are among the top-ranking resorts in CIS.