Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Showers with thunderstorms to douse Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 May 2023, 12:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Showers with thunderstorms are expected to persist in southeastern Kazakhstan on May 23-25. Chances of hail will be high as well.

Heavy precipitation (a mix of rain and snow) is in store for mountainous areas of the southeast. Gusty wind will pound parts of the country. Dust storm may hit northwestern and southern Kazakhstan in the coming days.

Temperatures will rise countrywide with the highest expected in western Kazakhstan at +29, +34°C.


