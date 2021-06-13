Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan

    13 June 2021, 09:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in northern and central Kazakhstan on Sunday, June 13. However, the rest of the country will see inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, and even hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and Atyrau regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Squall may hit Zhambyl region.

    Scorching heat is in store only for the south of West Kazakhstan region.

    High fire hazard is likely to persist in Kyzylorda, most of Turkestan, Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region