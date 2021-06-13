Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2021, 09:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in northern and central Kazakhstan on Sunday, June 13. However, the rest of the country will see inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, and even hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is forecast for Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and Atyrau regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. Squall may hit Zhambyl region.

Scorching heat is in store only for the south of West Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard is likely to persist in Kyzylorda, most of Turkestan, Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

