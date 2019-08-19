Go to the main site
    Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

    19 August 2019, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday. Parts of the country will see gusty wind, dust storm, squall, hail, and patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm isexpected in parts of Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan,Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

    Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan,Pavlodar, Almaty, and Akmola regions.

    Wind will bringdust storm to Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in Akmola region.

    Fog will blanketparts of Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heatwill grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Kostanay regions.

    Meteorologistspredict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most partsof Karaganda, parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
