Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 August 2019, 07:15
Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday. Parts of the country will see gusty wind, dust storm, squall, hail, and patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in parts of Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Akmola regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola region.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Kostanay regions.

Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda, parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty