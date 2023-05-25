Showers with thunderstorms forecast for parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for western, northern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan today, May 25, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, rest of the country will enjoy fair weather without the precipitation.

Stiff wind as well as dust storm are expected to pound the west and south of the country.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Pavlodar, east and center of Kyzylorda, east of Karaganda, center of Ulytau, south of Kostanay, south and east of Atyrau, and north of Abai regions.



