Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Showers with thunderstorms forecast for most of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 June 2023, 07:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, chances of hail and squall will be high in the north, northwest, south and center of the country.

Fog will blanket northwestern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Stiff wind and dust storm are expected in parts of the country.

Fervent heat will persist in most of Zhambyl, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, and south of Karaganda regions.

Mets warn of high fire hazard in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetysu, north and center of Almaty, east of North Kazakhstan, north and west of Pavlodar, north, east, south of Atyrau, south and center of Ulytau, south of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, south and southeast of Aktobe, and southeast of Akmola regions.

Extreme fire hazard is expected in the south, east and center of West Kazakhstan regions.


