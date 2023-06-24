Showers with thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan June 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are expected in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, stiff wind will blow through most regions of the country. chances of hail will be high in western, southeastern, eastern, northern and central Kazakhstan. Squall and dust storm are forecast for the east and center and southwest, respectively.

The northwest and north of Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Only the southwest and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

High fire hazard is predicted in Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Abai, south of Kostanay, east of East Kazakhstan, west and east of Kyzylorda, south of Karaganda, Aktobe and Ulytau, west, north and center of Pavlodar, south and east of Atyrau regions.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in Zhetysu, south and north of Almaty, and south of West Kazakhstan regions.