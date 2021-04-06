Go to the main site
    Showers to hit W Kazakhstan Apr 6

    6 April 2021, 07:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, April 6. Only the south of the country will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists warn of occasional showers in parts of western Kazakhstan.

    Wind will strengthen up to 25 mps in Atyrau and Mangistau regions. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted to hit Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

    Parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Slippery conditions will be observed on the roads in Kostanay, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Aktobe regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

