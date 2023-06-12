Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, heavy downpour will douse southeastern Kazakhstan on June 14. Chances of hail will be high as well.

Meteorologists predict that dust storm may blanket the south and southwest of the country on June 14.

Temperature will rise to +17, +25°C at daytime and +5, +15°C at nighttime in northern and eastern Kazakhstan on June 13-15. Fervent heat is expected to grip the west of the country where mercury will climb to +40, +41°C On June 13-14.