Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Showers to douse Kazakhstan through Saturday

    7 July 2021, 12:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists revealed that occasional showers are in store for the country for another three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, a cyclone will shift from the Caspian Sea to the territory of Kazakhstan on July 8-10. Occasional showers caused by the cyclone will douse the west, northwest, north, center and east of the country. Along with downpour, the country will see thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind.

    Northern Kazakhstan will see temperature dip as low as 10°C at night and in southern Kazakhstan mercury will climb up to 42°C.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region