Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Showers, thunderstorms, and hail in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

    28 June 2020, 09:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and sometimes even hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Turkestan regions. Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Almaty regions will see gusts reach 23-28 mps locally.

    Thunderstorm is forecast to hit Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Probability of hail will be high in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

    Meteorologists predict squall in parts of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

    High fire hazard is forecast to linger over Atyrau, Zhambyl, most of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and south of Kostanay regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region