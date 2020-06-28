Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Showers, thunderstorms, and hail in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2020, 09:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and sometimes even hail, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Turkestan regions. Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Almaty regions will see gusts reach 23-28 mps locally.

Thunderstorm is forecast to hit Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Probability of hail will be high in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Meteorologists predict squall in parts of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

High fire hazard is forecast to linger over Atyrau, Zhambyl, most of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and south of Kostanay regions.


