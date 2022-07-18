Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Showers, scorching heat to hit Kazakhstan midweek

    18 July 2022 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, gusty wind and scorching heat are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, northwestern anticyclone and then northwestern cyclone will affect the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on July 19-21. Most of Kazakhstan will see scattered showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind.

    Fervent heat of +40, +45° is forecast to grip western and southwestern Kazakhstan, then the center, south and southeast of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Regions #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association