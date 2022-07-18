Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Showers, scorching heat to hit Kazakhstan midweek
18 July 2022 11:39

Showers, scorching heat to hit Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, gusty wind and scorching heat are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, northwestern anticyclone and then northwestern cyclone will affect the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on July 19-21. Most of Kazakhstan will see scattered showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind.

Fervent heat of +40, +45° is forecast to grip western and southwestern Kazakhstan, then the center, south and southeast of the country.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
Rains with thunderstorms, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 2
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive