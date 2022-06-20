Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Showers predicted in most of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2022, 11:48
Showers predicted in most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are expected to douse the territory of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, fervent heat is about to subside in parts of the country and give way to showers.

Heavy downpours with thunderstorms, stiff wind and chances of hail are forecast for northern Kazakhstan on June 21.

Despite expected rainy weather temperature will dip only slightly. Mercury is predicted to drop to +18, +28°C in the north.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan