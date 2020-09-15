Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Showers in store for north of Kazakhstan on Sept 15

    15 September 2020, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict torrential showers with thunderstorms in northwest of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will wake up to fog that will blanket the regions at night and early in the morning.

    Probability of hail will be high in Karaganda, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Squall is likely to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts will strengthen up to 23-25 mps in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions, bringing to the latter dust storm.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, portions of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, and west of Almaty regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region