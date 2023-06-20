Showers, high fire hazard in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers are forecast to douse most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 20, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Chances of heavy downpour will be high in eastern Kazakhstan. The north, east, south and center of the country will see hail and squall. Northwestern Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Dust storm may blanket the south of the country.

High fire hazard will remain in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, north, west and center of Pavlodar, north and east of Atyrau, south and center of Ulytau, south of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, south, southeast and southwest of Aktobe regions.

Mets predict that extreme fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan, most of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.