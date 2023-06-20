Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Showers, high fire hazard in store for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 07:14
Showers, high fire hazard in store for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers are forecast to douse most of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, June 20, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Chances of heavy downpour will be high in eastern Kazakhstan. The north, east, south and center of the country will see hail and squall. Northwestern Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning. Dust storm may blanket the south of the country.

High fire hazard will remain in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, north, west and center of Pavlodar, north and east of Atyrau, south and center of Ulytau, south of Karaganda, south of Kostanay, south, southeast and southwest of Aktobe regions.

Mets predict that extreme fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan, most of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023