Shortage of school places estimated to reach 1.1mln in 2026 in Kazakhstan
13 September 2022, 16:08

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –A shortage of 1.1 million school places is predicted in Kazakhstan by 2026, Vice Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of schoolers is estimated to stand at 3.6 million by 2026, 3.8 million in 2023, 4 million in 2024, and 4.3 million in 2025.

Given the birth rate, urbanization, migration as well as the wear and tear of schools built before 1950, a shortage of 1.1 million school places is predicted in Kazakhstan by 2026, Gani Beissembayev said during a meeting of the Board of the Enlightenment Ministry.


