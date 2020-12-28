Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Short warm spell, then biting frost in store for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 December 2020, 17:04
Short warm spell, then biting frost in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Short warm spell is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Warm and moist Atlantic cyclone will bring heavy snowfalls, bleak winds, and short warm spell to most regions of Kazakhstan.

However, the cyclone will give way to cold air masses from the Arctic Region which will gradually bring the temperature down on December 30. Temperature will dip as low as -30, 38°C at night in northern Kazakhstan. Portions of the country will see foggy conditions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty