Short-term cessation of precipitation expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Short-term cessation of precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on September 12-14, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet.

According to the statement, the anticyclone shifting from the central regions of the European part of Russia will cause a short-term cessation of precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan. In the northern and central parts of the state air temperature at night will be 1-3°C.

However, the next Arctic front coming from the Western Siberia on September 13 will reach the northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. The Arctic front will bring rains and low temperatures. The rest of the territory will be mostly rainless with air temperatures close to long-term average values.



