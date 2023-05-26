Go to the main site
    Short animated film based on Abai's legacy premiered in Paris

    26 May 2023, 09:06

    PARIS. KAZINFORM A short animated film based on the work of Abai's 'Zhelsiz tunde zharyk ai' in French premiered at the Kazakh Embassy in Paris, Kazinform reports.

    The event organized by the Women of Kazakhstan in France association with the support of MPL Culture Company and Kazakh Embassy brought together ambassadors of foreign countries, representatives of sociopolitical, academic, cultural and business circles of France.


    The animated film was made by a creative group of Kazakh-French students studying in Angouleme.

    Besides, events celebrating the works of the great poet, Abai, will be held in Paris and Rennes in coming days. Kazakhstanis will pay the tribute to his memory and recite his poems at the monuments unveiled there.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

