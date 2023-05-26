Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Short animated film based on Abai's legacy premiered in Paris

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2023, 09:06
Short animated film based on Abai's legacy premiered in Paris Photo: gov.kz

PARIS. KAZINFORM A short animated film based on the work of Abai's 'Zhelsiz tunde zharyk ai' in French premiered at the Kazakh Embassy in Paris, Kazinform reports.

The event organized by the Women of Kazakhstan in France association with the support of MPL Culture Company and Kazakh Embassy brought together ambassadors of foreign countries, representatives of sociopolitical, academic, cultural and business circles of France.

photo

The animated film was made by a creative group of Kazakh-French students studying in Angouleme.

Besides, events celebrating the works of the great poet, Abai, will be held in Paris and Rennes in coming days. Kazakhstanis will pay the tribute to his memory and recite his poems at the monuments unveiled there.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Foreign policy    Culture   Abai 175 Years  
