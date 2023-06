Shopping center catches fire in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A shopping center caught fire in a village in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

The shoppingcenter in Kunanbayev Street caught fire in unclear circumstances. The fireengulfed an area of 400 square meters. 18 firefighters battled the blaze.

Despite the factthat fire severely damaged the shopping center there were no reports of victimsor injuries.