Shopping and entertainment centres to reopen in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2022, 17:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Six shopping and entertainment centres reopened in Almaty on January 11. Six more will open tomorrow after mass riots, the city headquarters reports.

There are 92 large shopping and entertainment centres in the city. Globus, Sputnik, Dostak Plaza, The Ritz Palace, Alma-Ata and Grand Park shopping and entertainment centres and 63 more shopping centres resumed their work today.

14 shopping centre need reconstruction.

Yessentai Mall, Mega Alma-Ata and Mega Park will reopen as the city situation stabilizes.

As of today, there are 3,100 public eating facilities in the city. 312 of them work now from 09:00 a.m. until 06:00 p.m. serving no alcoholic beverages till the end of the state of emergency. 450 more catering facilities are set to open on January 11.

15 public eating facilities in the city were damaged from unrest.


