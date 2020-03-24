Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Shopping and entertainment centers will operate in all cities except for Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Abayev

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 March 2020, 11:37
Shopping and entertainment centers will operate in all cities except for Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Abayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a press conference on the current situation of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan the Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev informed about the operation of shopping and entertainment centers during the state of emergency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, shopping and entertainment centers will not operate in quarantined cities - Nur-Sultan and Almaty. In all other cities the major trade facilities are allowed to operate over the time period from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. During operation shopping and entertainment centers should strengthen sanitary and disinfection measures. The entertainment areas of the trade facilities will be closed.

Recall that earlier the headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan decided to suspend the activities of large trade facilities, shopping centers, family centers, universal and non-food markets.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Entertainment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible